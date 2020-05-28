David's Evening Forecast - Finally some sunshine for Friday

Morning clouds and a few showers finally gave way to more sunshine this afternoon. Clouds still hanging on south of the metro will move out through the rest of the evening. Temperatures warming up nicely with the sunshine that we've seen, pushing temperatures into the lower 80s around the metro. North winds have been a bit on the gusty side, and will continue into the evening, dropping off after sunset. Those north winds pulling in some less humid air, allowing us to cool off into the lower 50s by morning.

Mostly sunny skies should be the rule for Friday. A north breeze will continue through the day, but will not be as gusty. That breeze, lower humidity and a cool start should lead to a beautiful afternoon with highs in the mid 70s for most of the metro. Clouds will start to increase once again Friday night as our next chance for rain moves in. Showers and storms likely develop over northern Nebraska by early Saturday, moving into the metro to start off the day. Showers may linger at times into the afternoon, helping to keep temperatures cooler than average once again with highs potentially in the 60s. A few showers and clouds will linger into Sunday, with highs on Sunday in the low to mid 70s.

A shower may affect the area early Monday, but a more summer-like pattern takes over by Monday afternoon and into the middle of the week. Temperatures on Monday jump into the lower 80s, with temperatures potentially climbing into the 90s for the first time this season on Tuesday. The summer-like warmth should last through at least Thursday, with highs in the 80s. Storm chances increase by Thursday afternoon.