David's Evening Forecast - Few showers Thursday, then drying out

Showers and storms stayed mainly west of the metro this morning, with only meager rainfall amounts in Omaha. That rain quickly pushed away leaving us with mainly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures really heating up, with many spots in the low 90s around the metro area. Humidity levels on the higher side as well, pushing heat index readings into the middle 90s. We will stay dry this evening, with temperatures falling back to around 80 by 10pm. Clouds will increase overnight, with a few isolated showers or storms possible. However, the better rain chances will stay well to our south. Overnight lows should fall to around 70 in the metro.

Scattered showers and storms will be ongoing across northeast Kansas into far southern Nebraska early Thursday. Most of that rain will stay south of the metro, with only an isolated shower or storm in the metro. Rain should diminish through the day, but we will see plenty of cloud cover. The clouds will help to cool temperatures just a bit, with highs in the middle 80s. An isolated afternoon is possible, but once again most of the area will stay dry.

Quiet, sunny and warm conditions are expected for Friday and Saturday. Highs on Friday should reach the middle 80s, with mid to upper 80s on Saturday. More rain chances will move in for the weekend. The first coming Saturday night into Sunday morning, with another wave of storms possible Sunday night in Monday. The exact timing and location for these waves of storms is still in question, so stay tuned for updates.