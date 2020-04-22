David's Evening Forecast - Few scattered showers and storms Wednesday evening

We started Wednesday on a very mild note – in the 50s – giving us a higher jumping off point. Highs topped out in the upper-70s and lower-80s for most, thanks to a stronger southwest wind.

With a boundary pushing southeastward, and temperatures heating near 80°, a few scattered showers and storms remain possible through Wednesday evening. Not everyone will see rain out of this, but those who do, could experience a brief downpour and lightning.

These showers and storms won’t last long. After firing up, they’ll drift to the south/southeast, before fizzling out after sunset. Clouds decrease overnight, with temperatures just dropping into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

We’ll get some dry time in once again Thursday, with partly cloudy skies warming us back into the mid to upper-70s! Winds will be light and variable.

Thundershowers fire up after 4PM Thursday, moving in from west to east. Scattered showers will then take us into the overnight hours with temperatures once again falling into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

We should see another break in the rain Friday morning and Saturday morning, with PM chances returning each day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler for Friday and the weekend, likely staying the 60s. Sunday is trending drier, but an isolated shower in Iowa can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures will be back in the 70s for the beginning of next week, with our 8 to 14 day outlook trending warmer and drier than average!

