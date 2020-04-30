David's Evening Forecast - Feeling like Summer Friday

A beautiful Spring day across the region as we finally saw a break from the high winds. Temperatures were a little cool in the morning, but warmed nicely into the 70s for the afternoon. Mostly clear skies will remain in place this evening with mild temperatures. We'll cool back into the 60s by 10pm. A few more clouds will roll in overnight, but we will remain dry through morning. Temperatures fall off to around 54 to start off Friday.

After some morning clouds and a start in the 50s, we will see more sunshine and a quick warm up by Friday afternoon. Winds may be on the breezy side during the morning, with some gusts up to 30mph, but will die down a bit by the afternoon. Temperatures should be in the middle 70s by Noon, with highs topping out in the middle 80s around the metro!

A quick moving system will bring more clouds and a chance for showers or even an isolated storm to the area Saturday. Rainfall will not be widespread, and many areas will not see much rain at all. However the increase in clouds will drop temperatures back into the low to mid 70s. Drier, sunnier and warmer conditions return Sunday. A better chance for rain and a few storms moves in on Monday ahead of a more substantial cool down that appears slated for the middle of next week. Highs will likely fall back into the low to mid 60s for parts of the area.