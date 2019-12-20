David's Evening Forecast - Fantastic December weekend on the way

Sunshine and southwest breezes helped to once again warm us well above normal with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 in a few spots. You'll still need jacket this evening as temperatures fall back into the middle 30s by 10pm. Weather conditions will be very quiet overnight with light southwest winds and clear skies. Lows tonight will dip back into the middle 20s, but that is still about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Some great December weather on the way for this weekend. Temperatures will be very mild, nearly 20 degrees above average. Normally we see highs closer to 34 this time of year. Highs on Saturday should climb into the lower 50s, and even warmer on Sunday! Mid 50s are likely for the metro area Sunday afternoon. The mild weather will stretch into the beginning of next week as well, with highs still in the 50s on Monday.

Colder conditions begin to move in on Tuesday as a cold front pushes through early in the morning. High temperatures will likely only climb into the lower 40s Tuesday afternoon. However, that is still above average for this time of year. We're looking a little colder for Christmas day with a lot of cloud cover and highs in the upper 30s. There is a slight chance for a few rain showers or snow flakes, however any precipitation appears to be very light and we would see minimal impacts, if any.