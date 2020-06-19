David's Evening Forecast - Dry tonight, more storms chances over the weekend

Cloudy but dry weather for most of Friday for the metro area. Some sun sneaking in during the late afternoon helping to push temperatures into the upper 70s. Clouds will roll back in for the late evening and overnight, but we should stay dry with the exception of far southern Iowa, where a few light showers may linger through 10pm. Temperatures will slide into the middle 60s by morning.

Another chance for showers and storms moves in by Saturday morning. Showers and storms will likely be scattered in nature, so we do not anticipate widespread heavy rainfall, though a few heavier downpours are possible. Rain is mostly like in the metro from about 6am through Noon. Rain should push out during the afternoon, with some sunshine returning for the second half of the day. Temperatures will stay on the cool side for June, with highs in the upper 70s.

Things heat back up on Father's Day, with a south wind and sunshine sending temperatures back into the upper 80s! Most of the day looks fantastic, and the weather should cooperate for any outdoor activities. However, if you have evening plans you should stay tuned to the forecast. Thunderstorms are expected to develop between 5 and 7pm. With the higher temperatures and high humidity, a few of these storms could be strong to severe with large hail and high winds possible. Storms should push east and should relatively quickly, with storm chances diminishing after 10pm.

Scattered showers may linger into Monday along with cloud cover, keeping temperatures in the low 80s. Sunshine returns Tuesday but it stays cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures slowly warm back into the upper 80s by the end of the weekend with scattered storm chances.