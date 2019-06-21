David's Evening Forecast - Dry and warm evening, weekend storm chances

After morning storms that brought high winds and heavy rain to areas south of the metro, skies cleared out nicely this afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s with dry conditions across the region. A few clouds will build back in this evening, with a slight chance for a few showers or storms. The best chance for any storms will be south and east of the metro, mainly dry conditions expected here in the metro this evening. Overnight, storms in northwest Missouri will move away, but another round of storms is possible after 3am for areas south of the metro. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s by morning.

That chance for storms in the morning will linger through 8 or 9am, once again mainly to the south and east of the metro. Partly cloudy skies will return for most of Saturday, with temperatures warming to around 80 degrees. Storm chances will once again increase by the afternoon, generally after 3 or 4pm. Storms will likely develop near or just south and east of the metro area. If storms can get going, they will carry a risk for some isolated hail or high winds. Those storm should slowly push away from our area through the evening and overnight, but pockets of heavy rain will be possible before those storms exit overnight. Temperatures Saturday night will fall back into the middle 60s.

After a few isolated showers in the morning, Sunday is looking drier for most of the area. Temperatures should be a little below normal, with highs in the 70s thanks the cloud cover. There is a slight chance for storms, mainly to the south of the metro. Rain should finally move away from the area Sunday night.

Drier and warmer weather will move in on Monday. Highs reach back into the 80s on Monday, upper 80s on Tuesday with 90s likely Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances look minimal through the end of next week.