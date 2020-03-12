David's Evening Forecast - Cooler overnight, rain and snow likely Saturday

A few early showers quickly moved out of the area by mid-morning, leaving mild but breezy conditions around the area. A cold front has brought gusty north winds on the order of 30 to 40mph. The gusty winds will continue into the evening, but should begin to die down after sunset. Temperatures will also be on a downward trend, falling into the lower 40s by 10pm. Overnight temperatures dip into the upper 20s by morning with lighter winds and clear skies.

Some sunshine is likely in the morning, but clouds will quickly thicken up through the day, with cloudy skies by evening. Temperatures will still climb into the upper 40s to around 50, but it will be cooler than the last couple of days.

Rain showers are expected to develop to the west and south of the Omaha metro during the evening, moving into the metro by 10pm. With temperatures initially in the 40s, we will likely see just rain for the first few hours. After Midnight, snow will start to mix in, and we should change over to all snow by 2 or 3 am. Snow showers will continue, potentially heavy at times, into Saturday morning. Temperatures likely remain above freezing during the entire event which will help to minimize major impacts. However, snow accumulation of up to 2 inches is possible in the metro, with slightly higher amounts to the west and southwest. After sunrise, additionally accumulation will be minimal, and we should see a lot of melting through the day with highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday into early next week will feature more gray skies with occasional chances for some light showers. A better chance for more substantial rainfall and possibly some thunderstorms is taking shape by Wednesday or Thursday.

