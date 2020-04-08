David's Evening Forecast - Cooler and windy Thursday

Temperatures briefly warmed into the lower 70s this afternoon here in the metro. A cold front has since brought gusty northwest winds and dropping temperatures. We will continue to cool this evening, with temperatures falling into the 50s. Northwest winds could gust as high as 40mph through the early evening as well. Winds will die down some after sunset. Temperatures tonight will fall off into the mid 30s by morning.

Thursday will be quite a bit chillier than the past few days, though we will at least see sunny skies. Temperatures Thursday afternoon only top out around 50. We add a couple degrees on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 50s, but a storm system moving into the Midwest will bring an increase in clouds Friday afternoon.

Rain chances increase Friday, with rain showers likely on Saturday. South winds on Saturday will help us out a bit in the temperature department, with highs pushing back close to 60 degrees. However, that will not last long.

A strong storm system will move into the area on Sunday, bringing another rain chance as well as strong winds and dropping temperatures. As cold air moves in, it is likely that rain changes to snow by Sunday afternoon. While the warmer temperatures recently will help to limit accumulation, there could be some bursts of heavier snow during the afternoon and evening, especially north of I-80. Wind chills may drop into the low 20s or even upper teens by Sunday evening. Rain and snow chances should move out by Monday morning, but the cold weather will remain with highs only in the low to mid 40s, and lows in the 20s through the middle of next week.