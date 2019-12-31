David's Evening Forecast - Cool for New Year's Eve

It was a chilly morning with clouds around the area, but sunshine returned in full force this afternoon! Temperatures have been cool, but we did warm above average this time of year with highs in the upper 30s. Skies will remain clear this evening with light west winds. Temperatures will slowly cool, falling into the lower 30s by 7pm, and dropping to around 30 by Midnight. It will be chilly for anyone celebrating the New Year, but not nearly as cold as last year! Temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 20s by Wednesday morning.

More sunshine is expected on Wednesday, along with gusty southwest winds. We could see occasional gusts to around 25mph at times Wednesday afternoon. However that will help to really warm things up for the first day of 2020. Highs should climb into the upper 40s for much of the area, well above normal for January 1st! The relatively mild conditions continue overnight, with lows only falling into the lower 30s.

Clouds increase on Thursday as a weak system passes by. There may be few light showers in the afternoon or evening, but any rainfall amounts look light, and many areas will likely remain dry. Highs should still warm into the lower 40s. Cooler conditions move in on Friday, with highs in the middle 30s. A few light flurries are possible as well, but no real accumulation is expected. Chilly but dry weather expected through the weekend and into next week.