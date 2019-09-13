David's Evening Forecast - Comfortable this evening, warmer Saturday

Breezy but very comfortable conditions across the region today. Temperatures started off in the upper 50s, warming to around 80 this afternoon. Winds have been on the breezy side coming in out of the northwest at 15 to 20mph with gusts to over 30mph. Winds will remain breezy through the early evening, but should die down after sunset. Temperatures will cool into the low 70s after sunset, with lows tonight in the upper 60s. Skies remain mostly clear through the overnight.

We should wake up to sunny skies on Saturday and light winds. A very pleasant morning. Winds increase out of the southwest by late morning, and we could see wind gusts up to 25mph at times. Mainly dry and sunny conditions are expected through most of the day, with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 80s. Humidity will be on the increase through the day as well. Storm chances enter the forecast by the evening, however storms appear to be widely scattered, so not everyone will see rain. In fact, rain chances are fairly slim for much of the area. The best shot at a few storms looks to be across southwest Iowa. Any storms will move out of the area fairly quickly, with dry weather returning overnight.

Much warmer and more Summer-like weather will arrive for much of next week. High climb into the 90s on Sunday with more humidity. Partly to mostly sunny skies continue Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 90s. Rain chances start to increase on Wednesday, lasting into early Friday with temperatures slowly cooling back into the middle 80s.