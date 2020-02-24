David's Evening Forecast - Colder conditions return with light snow

Patchy sunshine today helped to bring us mild conditions once again. Although not quite as warm as this weekend, temperatures this afternoon were still above average, topping out in the upper 40s. Clouds are on the increase this evening as our next storm system approaches the area. Rain and snow is expected to develop in central Nebraska, but will stay out of our area this evening. Cloudy and colder conditions are expected by morning with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

A few light snow flurries will try to push into the metro by morning, but most of the moisture will hang off to the west. Norfolk and Columbus may see a few more snow showers than the metro. Chance for flurries will continue through the day, but may change over to sprinkles as temperatures climb into the upper 30s. Rain and snow chances will move out of the by the early overnight.

Sunshine returns to the area on Wednesday, but it will stay chilly. Highs only reach the lower to middle 30s for most. More clouds and breezy conditions return Thursday and Friday as a pair of quick moving storm systems slide through the area. Theses systems will be lacking on moisture, so little in the way of rain or snow is expected. Warmer and sunnier weather moves back in by the weekend.