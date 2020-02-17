David's Evening Forecast - Colder and windy this evening

We managed to squeeze in few mild hours this afternoon before a cold front brought some rain showers, gusty winds and dropping temperatures. Readings around the area have fallen into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Temperatures will continue to slowly drop this evening with wind chills in the 20s and teens. A stray sprinkle or flurry is possible, but mainly dry conditions are expected for the rest of the evening. Overnight, temperatures should fall into the middle 20s around the metro with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds will still be hanging around Tuesday morning, but conditions will be dry. Cloud cover will slowly break up through the day, with more sunshine by the afternoon. It will be colder with highs in the mid and upper 30s. However, that is right around average for this time of year. Even colder air will pour in Tuesday night into Wednesday, dropping temperatures into the teens by Wednesday morning.

High temperatures on Wednesday will likely only top out in the mid 20s. Light snow chances return to the forecast by Wednesday afternoon. However, impacts appear minimal at this point with any appreciable accumulation remaining to the north and west of the metro area. Milder weather returns to the area by Friday into the weekend, with temperatures climbing back to near 50.