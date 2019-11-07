David's Evening Forecast - Cold tonight, weekend warm up

A frigid start this morning with temperatures falling to 16 degrees here in Omaha, some parts of the metro as cold as 10 with single digits to our north! We have see full sunshine for most of the day, but even that wasn't enough to warm us out of the 30s. Temperatures only making it into the mid 30s here in the metro. We will quickly drop back into the 20s after sunset. However, a south breeze will kick in by Midnight, helping to keep temperatures from dropping quite as much. We'll likely see lows around 22 by 1 or 2am, then temperatures slowly climb through Friday morning.

South winds will really pick up on Friday, coming in at 10 to 20mph with occasional gusts up to 30mph. That south wind will help to bring in some welcome warmer air. Temperature should be in the 40s by Noon, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 with partly cloudy skies. The warming trend continues right on into Saturday with highs pushing close to 65!

Unfortunately the warmer weather will not stick around long. Another powerful cold front will push through the area late Saturday or early Sunday, bringing dropping temperatures and windy conditions. Temperatures may be as warm as 40 degrees early Sunday, but expect dropping temperatures during the afternoon. It could be as cold as 30 by 6pm. Some light snow will follow the push of cold air late Sunday night, though accumulations look like at this time. The best chance for accumulating snow appears to be north of the metro.

Very cold air will be in place Monday and Tuesday, with highs only in the 20s. Moderating conditions should arrive by Wednesday and Thursday of next week with highs returning to the 40s.