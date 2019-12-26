David's Evening Forecast - Cold tonight, watching a storm for the weekend

Stubborn low clouds kept temperatures around the metro chilly this afternoon, with highs only in the middle 30s. Clouds will slowly clear out this evening and overnight, with dry weather expected. Temperatures will be on the cold side tonight, dropping into the 20s by 10pm. Overnight lows likely fall into the low 20s around the metro, with teens possible in some areas north of I-80. Skies should be mainly clear by morning.

We'll start Friday with sunny skies, but that likely will not last long. Clouds will be on the increase by the afternoon, with cloudy skies likely by evening. Temperatures will still be above average, but not as warm as earlier this week with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Rain is likely by Friday evening, mainly after 7pm. Rain may be showery in nature during the evening hours, but should become steady overnight. Temperatures will be chilly, but staying above freezing so no issues with snow or ice expected. Rain will continue through most of Saturday. Warmer air will try to surge into parts of the area, with temperatures rising into the upper 40s for the metro, and 50s possible in southeast Nebraska. Colder air will hang just to our northwest, where the better chance for snowfall will be. That colder air will swing into our area Saturday night, but rain will be winding down overnight, with the storm exiting the region before we see a chance for much in the way of accumulating snow.

Breezy and colder conditions are expected on Sunday, with temperatures falling into the 20s. Occasional snow showers or flurries are possible, but any accumulation around the area will likely be less than an inch. Drier but still cold conditions on Monday with highs near 30. Slowly moderating conditions with partly cloudy skies Tuesday and Wednesday.