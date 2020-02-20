David's Evening Forecast - Cold tonight, much warmer weekend

Clear skies and lighter winds led to a cold start to Thursday with temperatures in the single digits above and below zero. Sunshine this afternoon helped us out a bit, but conditions have remained quite cold! Highs only topped out around 30 in the metro. Cold weather continues this evening with clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will drop back into the teens by Midnight, with lows between 15 and 20 by Friday morning.

A nice warm up is expected for Friday afternoon! Sunny skies and breezy southwest should help to really boost temperatures. We should warm into the mid and upper 40s for most of the area, with 50s not out of the question for the Lincoln and Beatrice region. Even warmer conditions are expected on Saturday with lighter winds. Highs will likely top out in the middle to upper 50s Saturday afternoon.

A storm system will pass by to our south on Sunday. That system will spread rain chances into the area by the afternoon, with the best chances for rain south of I-80. A few heavier downpours are possible, with rainfall amounts approaching one inch across far southern Nebraska into northern Missouri. Colder air will filter in behind the system, possibly leading to a brief period of snow late Sunday night into Monday morning. More cold air is expected next week, with temperatures falling back into the 20s for highs by Wednesday. Light snow chances will accompany the cool down, though it's too early to say where the highest chances for accumulation will be.