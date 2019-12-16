David's Evening Forecast - Cold this evening, patchy fog overnight

Some weekend snow and cloudy skies have kept temperatures very chilly around the area today. High temperatures only climbing into the mid 20s for the metro. Skies will slowly clear out this evening, allowing temperatures to fall off into the teens, at least for a time. Patchy fog is expected to develop overnight, which may actually cause temperatures to bounce back into the low 20s. Fog may be locally dense at times, which could lead to a few slick spots on roads by morning.

Fog should clear out Tuesday morning, briefly allowing temperatures to fall back into the middle teens. Plenty of sunshine is then expected for the rest of the day, allowing temperatures to finally warm up. We should see highs in the upper 30s around the metro. Northwest winds will knock off a few degrees on Wednesday, but we should still see high temperatures above freezing.

A nice warm up is on the way for the rest of the week. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday should warm into the low and middle 40s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures continue to climb into the weekend, with highs potentially in the low 50s by Saturday and Sunday. Conditions will likely stay on the mild side through at least Christmas, with above average temperatures favored through December 30th.