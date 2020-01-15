David's Evening Forecast - Cold and windy evening, Alert Day Friday

A powerful cold front blasted through the area this morning, bringing sharply dropping temperatures and gusty northwest winds. Temperatures had fallen into the teens by late afternoon, with wind chills nearing zero. Temperatures will continue to fall this evening, dropping into the single digits after 10pm. Overnight lows likely fall to around 2 in them metro, with air temperatures falling below zero north of I-80. Gusty northwest winds will push our wind chills to near -10 in the metro, and -15 north of I-80.

After a cold start we will see sunshine on Thursday, however temperatures will be slow to warm. Highs likely only reach the upper teens north of I-80, with highs around 20 in the metro. Winds will be light in the morning, increasing slightly out of the southeast during the afternoon. Clouds will increase during the evening hours ahead of our next storm system.

Snow will likely develop during the overnight, moving into the metro by the Friday morning commute. Periods of snow will continue during the morning hours, with 2 to 4 inches of snow likely in the metro, with the heaviest near and east of the Missouri River. Temperatures will climb above freezing during the afternoon, changing the snow over to light rain and drizzle. Temperatures may climb to nearly 40 degrees south of I-80, possibly leading to some melting of the earlier snow. However another powerful cold front will move through around Midnight, bringing another quick hit of snow and temperatures that drop into the mid teens by Saturday morning.

Cold weather settles in over the weekend with highs only near 20 on Saturday, and only near 10 on Sunday. Lows likely fall into the single digits. Temperatures slowly warm back into the middle and upper 20s by Tuesday.