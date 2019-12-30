David's Evening Forecast - Cold and breezy tonight

The powerful storm system that brought over a foot of snow to central Nebraska and near blizzard conditions continue to slowly pull away from the region this afternoon. Light snow showers continue to blow through eastern Nebraska and the Omaha metro, but should fade away this evening. Winds continue to be gusty out of the northwest, dropping wind chills into the teens and even single digits at times. Temperatures will be fairly steady in the middle 20s this evening and overnight, but it will remain breezy overnight, keeping wind chills in the teens overnight. Clouds will stick around as well.

It will be a breezy and chilly start to Tuesday, with temperatures falling to around 22 in the metro. Northwest winds of 10-15mph are expected, with some gusts up to 25mph. Clouds should clear out during the afternoon, but temperatures will stay chilly with highs only topping out in the lower to mid 30s. New Year's Eve will be chilly, but not nearly as cold as last year! Temperatures will fall to around 25 by Midnight, with lows around 23.

New Year's Day is shaping up to be pretty nice! Skies should clear giving us plenty of sunshine. Winds will be on the breezy side out of the southwest, but that should help to push temperatures into the middle and upper 40s by the afternoon. Thursday will still be mild with highs in the 40s, but another chance for some light rain or snow will creep back into the forecast Thursday night. The chance for light snow will linger into Friday. Any accumulation looks like at this time. Colder conditions move in over the weekend.