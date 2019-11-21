David's Evening Forecast - Cold and breezy this evening

Much colder air pouring into the area today behind a strong cold front that brought us around a half-inch of rain last night into this morning. Winds have been gusting up to 35mph out of the northwest, producing wind chills in the 20s all afternoon long. Winds will remain breezy this evening, backing off some later tonight. Temperatures will slowly fall to around 30 degrees by 10pm. Clouds will remain thick around the region through the early overnight, with some slow clearing later tonight. Skies will clear out first north of I-80. Overnight lows will dip down into the mid and lower 20s around the metro. However where skies are clear, we'll likely see temperatures fall into the upper teens.

After a cold start Friday, we will initially see a bit more sunshine. Temperatures stay on the chilly side, with afternoon highs only around 40 degrees. More clouds roll in during the second half of the day, especially from the metro area southward. A few snow flurries are possible, but no impacts are expected.

Moderating temperatures will move in for the weekend with more sunshine on Saturday. Highs should climb into the upper 40s on Saturday, with low to mid 50s expected on Sunday. Another storm system will roll by the area Monday into Tuesday of next week, but the latest data indicates the system will pass farther south of the metro. A few rain showers are possible on Monday, possibly mixing with snow in a few spots on Tuesday, but impacts are looking more limited. A brief break in the active weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures look to be in the 40s with partly cloudy skies for Thanksgiving!