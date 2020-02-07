David's Evening Forecast - Cold and breezy evening, warmer Saturday

Strong northwest winds brought in colder conditions this afternoon, dropping temperatures into the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Winds will remain breezy into the evening with wind chills falling into the single digits. It will be a cold winter night with lows falling to between 10 and 15 for most of the area. Winds will be lighter late tonight, but wind chills in the single digits are likely through Saturday morning.

Winds will swing around to the south and southwest on Saturday. Combine that with sunny skies, we will see warmer temperatures quickly return to the region. Highs should top out withing a couple degrees of 40 Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s into Sunday morning, but another cold front will bring gusty winds and dropping temperatures Sunday afternoon.

After the quick drop in temperatures Sunday, another around of mild weather should build in for the first half of next week. Temperatures rebound into the low 40s Monday and Tuesday, with mid 40s possible on Wednesday. Breezy conditions are expected on and off through the week as well. A strong cold front is expected by Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday night, bringing another blast of winter for Thursday and Friday.