David's Evening Forecast - Cloudy, windy and cold overnight

Cloudy, windy and chilly conditions have returned to the region after a very nice weekend. Temperatures have been steady in the mid to lower 30s this afternoon and evening with a strong north winds. Gusts of 30 to 35mph will be possible through the evening, dropping wind chills in the lower 20s and even teens at times. Winds will continue to be gusty overnight, helping to pull temperatures into the low 20s by morning with wind chills in the teens and potentially single digits in some areas. Be ready for a much colder start on Tuesday!

Cloudy skies will remain in place through Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 20s to start the day. We will see some slow warming, but expect a chilly afternoon with breezy north winds and highs only around 28. Light snow may develop during the late morning and afternoon, generally near and south of I-80. Any snow will be very light, and will likely slide south out of the metro relatively quickly. Little to no accumulation is expected in the metro, with up to a 1/2 inch in southeast Nebraska. Snow should end by evening, with cloudy and cold conditions overnight.

Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly conditions settle in for the rest of the week. We may see a little more sun Wednesday into Thursday, but temperatures will be cool with highs in the 30s. Another push of colder air arrives on Friday, and may come with a few flurries. Highs likely top out around 30. Slightly warmer conditions are expected by the weekend with temperatures climbing back into the 40s.