David's Evening Forecast - Clouds tough to shake, Rain chances increase late Thursday

Wednesday started off pretty similarly to Tuesday: Cloudy skies, drizzle, and temperatures in the 50s. We did have a slightly higher jumping off point (58° instead of 54°) allowing us to warm into the lower-60s by lunchtime.

A thin band of clearing set up right over the Metro, from Thurston County to Falls City, allowing just enough sunshine to warm us near 70°! That clearing only lasted an hour or two, however, before clouds filled back in.

Mostly cloudy skies remain the story this evening and tonight, with temperatures dropping back into the upper-50s by early Thursday.

Much of Thursday will be rinse-and-repeat from the previous days, with the exception of a greater chance for rain during the afternoon and evening hours – primarily west. Storms will fill in Thursday night, taking us through much of the day Friday. Highs both days will likely top out within a few degrees of 70°.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week by far, thanks to SUNSHINE returning, with highs in the 80s! Rain moves in once again late, with the potential for strong storms overnight.

Models have rain lingering a bit longer Sunday into early Monday, before pushing southeastward. We should be able to get more dry time in during the afternoon hours on Memorial Day. Highs Sunday and Monday look to stay in the 70s.

