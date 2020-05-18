David's Evening Forecast - Clouds keeping us cool, staying dry

Low clouds have been very stubborn across far eastern Nebraska into western Iowa today, keeping temperatures in the metro from warming up much. Temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s for much of the day. Just to the west, sunshine in Lincoln and Columbus helped to warm temperatures to near 70. The clouds will likely hang out over the Missouri River valley through the evening, only beginning to break up overnight. Temperatures will be cool overnight, but near average with lows in the lower 50s.

We should see a little more sunshine on Tuesday, but clouds likely return near and east of the Missouri River by the afternoon, which will once again create a large spread in temperatures. Western Iowa may struggle to warm into the low 60s, while central Nebraska warms into the middle 70s. The metro area likely gets stuck in the middle, with west sides of Omaha near 70, and Council Bluffs likely in the 60s. Clouds should thin a bit more for Wednesday, allowing highs to reach into the middle 70s.