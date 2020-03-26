David's Evening Forecast - Clouds and rain chances last into the weekend

A few breaks in the clouds today helped to warm temperatures into the middle 50s, right around average for this time of year. Clouds will thicken back up this evening with some patchy fog possible. Any rain showers will stay to the south of the area. Temperatures will slowly fall into the middle 40s by Friday morning.

More clouds are expected on Friday, keeping temperatures slightly cooler. Highs tomorrow likely only make it into the lower 50s. The start of the day will be dry, but we may see some patchy drizzle develop during the afternoon hours. A few spotty showers are possible as well, but any rain amounts will remain light. More widespread showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two are likely Friday night into Saturday morning as a strong storm system moves through the region.

Drier air will move in temporarily during the midday hour on Saturday, possibly bringing us some sunshine and boosting our temperatures into the low 60s. The warm up will be brief, as a cold front moves through during the afternoon bringing dropping temperatures and a return of showers. Rainfall amounts will range from around a half-inch to over one inch, with the heavier totals in northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa, north of the metro.

Drier weather and sunshine will return for Sunday with highs around 60. Temperatures continue to warm Monday with highs in the middle 60s, but rain chances return Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures remain relatively mild through the middle of next week with scattered showers in the area.

