David's Evening Forecast - Clouds and fog remain this evening

Clouds and fog have been tough to shake today keeping temperatures on the chilly side this afternoon and evening. Cloudy skies will be sticking around into the early overnight with some patchy fog as well. A few light rain or snow showers may develop across far eastern Nebraska into western Iowa between 5pm and 8pm, but should slide to the east quickly and be out of the region by 10pm. Drier air will filter in from the west after Midnight, finally clearing out the clouds and fog and bringing us clear skies by morning. Temperatures will be steady in the middle 30s through Midnight, with most areas above freezing. After Midnight, we'll drop into the mid 20s with the clearing skies.

A quiet day is on tap for Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures that climb above freezing. We should see highs in the upper 30s to around 40. However, the warm up will not stick around long. Another blast of cold arrives on Wednesday. Temperatures early in the day will likely be in the 30s, but drop into the 20s during the afternoon. We are stuck in the cold on Thursday, with highs only around 20.

Our next wintry storm system approaches the are Thursday night into Friday. Snow will likely be on the increase Thursday night, moving into the area by Friday morning. However, warmer air will be moving into the area at the same time, likely changing the snow to sleet, freezing rain, and eventually plain rain for some. Temperatures likely climb above freezing for parts of southeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa. The exact track of the storm will determine our temperatures and therefore whether we see rain, snow or ice. Disruptive amounts of snow or ice are possible, so stay tuned for forecast updates through the week.