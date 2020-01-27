David's Evening Forecast - Cloudiness continues, Chance for snow late Tuesday

Cloud cover will be hard to shake for much of the workweek with high temperatures topping out in the 30s and overnight lows dropping into the 20s. Expect the thawing/freezing cycle to continue!

Thanks to the stubborn cloudiness and northerly winds, temperatures really haven’t moved much Monday. Mid-30s have been persistent in the Metro, with lower-30s to the north. Clouds will continue to stick around tonight, with lows in the mid-20s. A few flurries can’t be ruled out.

Tuesday should be a few degrees cooler, with highs in the lower-30s.

We’ll stay dry and cloudy for much of the day, but a chance for light snow returns by the evening hours!

While we could see some flurries or a light snow shower in eastern Nebraska during the afternoon, the better chance for widespread snow looks to arrive after about 9 PM. The light snow then should push eastward through the overnight hours, moving out before the Wednesday morning commute.

At this time, we’re expecting an inch or less of snowfall accumulation. Amounts may be slightly higher in western Iowa, where up to 1.5” is possible.

Highs look to rebound back into the mid-30s for the second half of the workweek, with the chance for more peeks of sunshine Thursday and Friday. We’ll hold a slight chance for a light mix Friday morning; otherwise, quiet conditions are expected.

We’ll see a nice taste of warmer weather by the weekend, with highs in the lower-40s Saturday and lower-50s Sunday! Not bad for the first weekend of February.

