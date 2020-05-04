David's Evening Forecast - Chilly with scattered showers

Scattered showers continue across the area with low clouds and cool conditions. Scattered showers are likely through the rest of the evening, with bulk of the rain concentrated north of I-80. Temperatures will remain in the 50s, slowly falling through the evening. Rain will begin to taper off after Midnight, with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will begin to increase after Midnight, potentially becoming gusty by morning.

Skies will be clearing out by Tuesday morning as rain exits the area. Winds will likely be gusting out of the northwest at 30 to 40mph, creating a rather chilly morning as temperatures will be in the 40s. Sunshine should help to warm us into the middle 60s by the afternoon. Winds should also decrease during the afternoon, with gusts falling into the 25mph range. Clouds will build up once again in the afternoon, with a few spotty showers or a storm possible.

Drier conditions are expected on Wednesday, but we stay cool with highs in the lower 60s. Rain showers return on Thursday, with occasional showers possible through the day. Temperatures will likely only top out in the upper 50s thanks to the rain. Showers should taper off by Friday, but clouds keep us cool. A little warm up heading into the weekend, but more showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday.