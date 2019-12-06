David's Evening Forecast - Chilly tonight, warming back up for the weekend

Much colder conditions prevailed across most of the region today thanks to north winds keeping temperatures from warming. Winds have died down this evening, but it will stay chilly with temperatures falling back into the 20s after sunset. Winds will stay light overnight, but should swing around to the south helping to keep us from getting too cold. Overnight lows should fall into the mid 20s by morning.

After a chilly start, some more mild air will return to the area for the weekend. Gusty southeast winds will develop Saturday morning, helping to warm us into the mid 40s by Noon. Afternoon highs should reach into the low to mid 50s for areas near and south of I-80. We'll see a few more clouds on Sunday, but temperatures should be nearly as warm with highs in the low 50s.

A powerful cold front will move through Sunday night, bringing an end to the warmer weather. Arctic air will be rushing south Monday morning, expect gusty winds and dropping temperatures for much of the day. We may see readings in the low 30s early in the morning, but will likely drop into the 20s or even teens by the afternoon. The colder weather will be locked in place for at least a few days, with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday in the low to mid 20s, and overnight lows in the teens or even single digits. Temperatures should rebound some by the end of the week, climbing back into the 30s or 40s by Friday.