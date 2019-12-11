David's Evening Forecast - Chilly this evening, finally warming Thursday

Slightly warmer air finally moving in today, however a north breeze limited the warm up around the metro this afternoon. We saw a very wide range across the region, with temperatures in the low 40s near Beatrice but only in the upper teens around Carroll. Temperatures will drop a few degrees into the 20s around the metro this evening. However southerly flow will increase overnight, and will actually help to warm temperatures up. We'll likely climb into the 30s after Midnight, and may be as warm as 33 or 34 by morning.

The slow warming will continue through the day Thursday. Partly sunny skies will help to push temperatures into the low or mid 40s around the metro, finally climbing above average for this time of year. Some areas may actually push close to 50 across southeast Nebraska. We stay above normal Thursday night, with temperatures only dropping into the upper 20s. The warming continues on Friday with highs climbing into the middle or even upper 40s.

After a couple days of warmer weather, another Arctic front is poised to blast through the area Friday night. The strong cold front should move through the metro around Midnight, bringing strong north winds and quickly dropping temperatures. There may be some light rain or snow as the cold front moves through, but major impacts are not expected at this time. Temperatures may still be in the low 30s around Midnight Saturday morning, but quickly fall into the teens by sunrise. Temperatures struggle to recover, with highs only in the low to mid 20s for both Saturday and Sunday. Some light snow is possible Sunday night into Monday, mainly to the south of the metro. Moderating temperatures are then expected heading into next week.