David's Evening Forecast - Chilly this evening, a few flurries Friday

After some sun this morning, clouds rolled back in this afternoon along with some cooler temperatures. Northwest breezes will continue to filter in some colder air this evening, with temperatures falling into the mid 30s. However temperatures still are above average for this time of year, with normal lows closer to 14 degrees. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 20s, with some clearing by morning.

Another quick moving clipper system will pass by to our east on Friday, bringing another cold front through the area and more cloud cover. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 40s. A few snow flurries are possible as well, mainly from the Missouri River eastward. With temperatures above freezing, any snow would likely melt and no impacts are expected.

Sunshine returns for the weekend along with mild conditions. Highs on Saturday will still be cool, but above normal with highs right around 40. Sunday should be warmer with highs in the middle or even upper 40s for much of the area. Yet another quick moving system will bring a cold front, clouds and perhaps a few flurries Monday into Tuesday morning, with a short lived cool down on Tuesday. Mild conditions bounce right back for the middle of next week, with no major storm systems in the foreseeable forecast.