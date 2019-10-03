David's Evening Forecast - Chilly overnight, rain showers return Friday Evening

A steady north breeze and occasional clouds kept temperatures on the cool side all day across the area. Temperatures north of the metro struggled to reach the mid 50s, while the metro area saw highs in the upper 50s. A few spots that saw a bit more sunshine did reach 60 degrees. Any clouds will quickly clear out this evening, with winds letting up overnight. That means even cooler conditions with temperatures quickly dropping into the low 50s after sunset, and lows in the mid to low 40s by morning. A few spots north of the metro could evening flirt with upper 30s!

We will start Friday with sunny skies. Sunshine and a southeast breeze should help us to warm into the middle 50s, but clouds will roll in during the afternoon limiting high temperatures to the upper 50s. Most of the day will be dry, but rain chances will return by late afternoon. A few showers are possible after 4pm with better chances by 6pm, but rain does not appear to be widespread during the afternoon and evening. We may even see some dry time during the early overnight, but additional showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm is possible during late overnight hours into Saturday morning. Rain amounts of a half-inch to one inch are possible, though most will see less than that.

Rain showers will linger into a portion of Saturday morning, but will quickly end from west to east by mid-morning. We should likely be dry by 9 or 10am in the metro. Sunshine will return by the afternoon, along with breezy northwest winds. Temperatures will actually moderate despite the winds, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. A few more clouds will move in on Sunday, but temperatures remain mild with highs in the upper 60s. Fall-like weather will be the rule for most of next week, with dry conditions and highs in the upper 60s to around 70 with mostly sunny skies. Our next chance for rain showers doesn't arrive until Thursday evening or overnight.