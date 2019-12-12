David's Evening Forecast - Chilly again overnight, mild Friday

After an initial warm up this morning, clouds and a north wind brought chilly conditions back to the metro this afternoon. Temperatures fell back into the middle 30s, and will continue to slowly drop this evening into the 20s. Winds will be relatively light, but still enough of a breeze to produce wind chills around 20, colder north of the metro. Winds will swing around to the south overnight, and warmer air will begin to spread back north once again. Temperatures should slowly climb to around 30 or 32 degrees by morning with skies becoming cloudy.

A light wintry mix of drizzle, light rain or light snow showers will be possible in the morning on Friday, mainly before 10am. Although there may be some patchy freezing drizzle, warming temperatures should limit any major impacts. Temperatures will continue to warm through the day, climbing into the mid 40s by the afternoon. Unfortunately, the milder conditions will be short lived, with an Arctic front barreling through the region overnight. Winds will become gusty out of the north after Midnight, with temperatures falling into the teens by Saturday morning. Some light rain or snow is possible with the front, though the better chances are west of the metro.

Very cold conditions will settle in for the weekend. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will likely be limited to the low and middle 20s. A storm system will pass south of the area Sunday into Monday, bringing a chance for snow to parts of the region. While some light snow is possible from the metro area southward, the better chances for accumulating snow appear to be closer to Kansas City. However that system will keep the cold air in place through Tuesday, before we finally see a moderating trend by the middle of next week.