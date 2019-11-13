David's Evening Forecast - Chilly again Thursday, warmer by the weekend

A quick moving system brought a round of freezing drizzle and ice to areas north of the metro this morning resulting in some very slick roads. Thankfully temperatures have warmed above freezing for most of the area ending any icing threats. Skies will remain mostly cloudy this evening with a few spotty flurries possible. Temperatures will slowly drop back to around freezing by 10pm. Clouds will hang around for most of the night, slowly breaking up by Thursday morning. Low temperatures should drop into the middle 20s, a little warmer than last night.

After some morning clouds, sunshine will return for Thursday along with dry weather. However temperatures will remain on the cool side despite the sunshine with highs in the upper 30s. West of the metro, highs in the low 40s are likely. The warming will continue into Friday with highs around 50 degrees. We'll see a few more clouds Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will remain mild. A quick moving cold front will bring a few more clouds and slightly cooler weather on Sunday, dropping highs into the upper 40s.

Our nice stretch of mild weather will continue into next week with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s Monday through Wednesday. The weather pattern appears to stay quiet through at least Friday before more active and colder conditions return.