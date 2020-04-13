David's Evening Forecast - Breezy and cold overnight

Gusty northwest winds kept things very chilly this afternoon. Temperatures struggled to warm into the lower 40s, with many areas north of I-80 stuck in the 30s. Wind gusts of 30 to 40mph kept wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day long. Winds will remain breezy into the evening, but will slowly die down after sunset. Temperatures will be quite cold for this time of year, with another hard freeze expected area wide. Lows will drop into the lower 20s by Tuesday morning.

After a cold start, we will see sunshine during the morning hours Tuesday. Temperatures will warm back into the middle 40s by the afternoon, which is still nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of year. Clouds will likely bubble up during the afternoon, and a stray shower is possible though most areas will stay dry. Any showers quickly dry up by sunset. Another hard freeze is expected by Wednesday morning with lows in the middle 20s.

Our next storm system will move into the area Wednesday night, bringing an increasing chance for another wintry mix. Precipitation will be on the light side, with the highest chances south of I-80. The wintry mix may continue into Thursday, keeping temperatures cool with highs only in the low to mid 40s. Any snow that fall should melt off through the day.

Warmer conditions finally return by the end of the week with highs climbing into the 50s on Friday, and bouncing into the upper 60s by Saturday! More seasonable Spring weather is expected through the weekend and into next week.