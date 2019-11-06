David's Evening Forecast - Blustery and cold conditions tonight

After a relatively mild start this morning, a cold front blasted through the area during the midday hours bringing powerful north winds and sharply dropping temperatures. By the afternoon temperatures were in the mid to upper 30s for much of the area, with wind chills in the 20s. North winds with gusts to 30mph will continue into the evening hours. dropping our temperatures to around 30 by 10pm. Skies will remain cloudy, with a few flurries possible, though no impacts are expected.

Overnight temperatures will continue to fall, with lows around 20 for the metro area. A few readings in the teens are likely as well, mainly to the north of I-80. A steady north wind continues all night, though winds won't be quite as strong by morning. That will produce wind chills between 10 and 15 degrees early Thursday morning!

Sunshine returns for Thursday, however it will be cold all day long. Highs are only expected to reach into the middle 30s. South winds will pick up Thursday night, helping to bring in a bit of a warm up for Friday. Temperatures should jump into the mid and upper 40s by Friday afternoon. The warming trend continues for Saturday, which is likely to be the warmest day for some time! Highs on Saturday should bounce into the low 60s for the metro.

Another blast of Arctic air arrives on Sunday. Strong north winds are expected to keep temperatures in the 30s all day long. A few light snow showers are possible Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday look frigid, with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.