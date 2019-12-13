David's Evening Forecast - Blast of cold arrives tonight

A round of light freezing rain moved through the area this morning. While amounts were very, very light, temperatures in the 20s cause roads to quickly ice up. Temperatures have since warmed into the upper 30s and low 40s, but the round of rain and clouds keep us from warming into the middle 40s around the metro. Conditions will be dry this evening with temperatures remaining above freezing. Clouds will thicken up after dark as a cold front approaches the area. That front will blast through around Midnight, bringing gusty north winds and a sharp drop in temperatures. Although readings may be around 30 at Midnight, temperatures will fall to around 15 by morning, with even colder conditions to the north of I-80. Strong winds will push wind chills into the single digits, with some areas seeing wind chills dip below zero.

After a very cold morning, temperatures will struggle to warm up. Highs Saturday afternoon will likely only top out around 22 for the metro area. Clouds will break up some during the afternoon, but sunshine is not likely to help us warm much. It will stay cold for Sunday as well. Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 20s.

A storm system will pass south of our area Sunday evening into Monday, spreading snow across parts of the Midwest. Some light snow is possible in the metro area, but the better chance for accumulating snow looks to remain across southeastern Nebraska, with the higher totals in Kansas and Missouri. Anyone traveling toward Topeka or Kansas City Sunday evening should stay updated on the forecast.

Any snow will move out Monday morning, but temperatures stay chilly through Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s. A bit of a warm up should move in by the middle of next week with highs climbing into the low or mid 40s for Wednesday and Thursday.