David's Evening Forecast - Big warm-up on the way Wednesday!

It was yet another cloudy start to the day, but some sunshine is finally beginning to peak out Tuesday afternoon! Highs are warming up as well, with temperatures in the 50s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. This is much more seasonable for this time of year.

Mostly clear skies and increased humidity will allow patchy dense fog to form in spots yet again Wednesday morning, with overnight lows just dropping into the mid to upper-40s.

A big warm-up is on the way Wednesday! Southerly winds and partly cloudy skies could very well warm us to the 70° mark by the afternoon. Showers and storms look to stay put in northeastern Nebraska and northern Iowa for most of the day. Once the cold front pushes southeastward during the afternoon/evening, a few storms could pop – hence, our 20% storm chance. Winds may gust up to 30 mph both ahead and behind the front.

Due to this front, temperatures Thursday afternoon will run 20° or so cooler than Wednesday afternoon. Spotty showers can’t be ruled out Thursday. However, the greater rain chance returns Friday evening – taking us into Saturday.

Despite the increased rain chances, temperatures will rise into the mid-50s Friday and will warm near 60° Saturday.

Sunday will bring us a long-awaited full day of sunshine, ahead of more spotty rain chances next week.

Keep track of the 7-day forecast anytime with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!