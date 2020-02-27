David's Evening Forecast - Big warm up on the way

Clouds and a few light flurries moved through the area this morning, but the sun managed to make an appearance this afternoon. Temperatures are generally a few degrees warmer than yesterday, with afternoon highs in the low 40s. Clouds will roll back in late this evening, with a few light rain or snow showers possible overnight. Any showers will be light, with minimal impacts. A few snow flurries could linger into Friday morning with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

After some morning clouds and perhaps a few flurries, more sunshine is expected for Friday afternoon. Our warming trend will continue, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 40s. More sunshine along with a southwest breeze will help to push temperatures well above normal. Highs on Saturday likely reach into the low or even middle 60s for much of the area! A few more clouds on Sunday will temper highs a little, but we should still be well above average with highs in the upper 50s.

A quick moving storm system will bring a hit of cold air on Monday, along with a chance for some light rain or snow. At this point, moisture looks very limited with this system, so snow accumulations of more than a dusting is unlikely. Temperatures will drop to more a more typical range, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Warmer conditions quickly rebound on Tuesday, and more mild weather is likely through the end of the week.