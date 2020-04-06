David's Evening Forecast - Big warm up for Tuesday

Despite clouds for much of the day, some afternoon sun helped to warm us to near 70 degrees. It will stay mild this evening, with partly cloudy skies. We will see some clearing overnight, but it will not get too chilly with temperatures slowly falling back into the mid and low 50s, above average for this time of year. A light south breeze will help to keep temperatures from dropping much overnight.

An even bigger warm up is on the way for Tuesday, as temperatures soar well above normal for mid-April. After morning temperatures in the 50s and some patchy fog, sunny skies will help to quickly push temperatures into the 70s by early afternoon. Highs should climb to nearly 80 in the metro, with a few low 80 degree readings possible over parts of southeast Nebraska into southern Iowa. Winds will swing around to the northwest and become a bit breezy by evening, limiting how many areas are able to reach 80 degrees.

We will cool off slightly on Wednesday thanks to breezy northwest winds. Highs should still reach the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be quite a bit cooler, with temperatures slipping below average. Highs likely only top out in the lower 50s. Scattered rain chances enter the forecast by the end of the week, with continued cool temperatures. Well below average conditions are possible by the end of the weekend into next week.