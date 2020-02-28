David's Evening Forecast - Beautiful weekend on the way

After a few morning showers and flurries, sunshine returned this afternoon helping to push temperatures above average for the end of February despite a north wind. Temperatures jumped into the upper 40s around the metro, with 50s just to the west and southwest. Highs topped out in the middle 50s for Lincoln and Beatrice. Breezy north winds will diminish this evening with quiet weather expected tonight. Streaks of clouds will continue to move through our skies through the early overnight, but should clear out by tomorrow morning. Expect temperatures to fall into the upper 20 by Saturday morning.

Beautiful weather will be moving in for the weekend! After a chilly start, lots of sunshine and a southwest breeze will help to warm us up quickly by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will likely climb into the low and mid 60s for nearly the entire area, with highs between 60 and 65 around the metro. Wind gusts of 25 to 30mph will be possible during the afternoon. A few more clouds will roll in on Sunday, cooling us off slightly. However temperatures remain well above average for the start of March with highs in the middle and upper 50s.

We'll see a slight set back on Monday as a quick moving system brings a slight chance for a light wintry mix during the morning hours. Temperatures will be knocked back into the middle 40s, but that is still close to average for this time of year. Warmer weather rebounds quickly with highs back into the 50s on Tuesday, and nearing 60 by Wednesday. In fact, conditions look to remain very mild through the end of next week!