David's Evening Forecast - Beautiful weather tonight! Hotter and more humid days ahead

We are two for two for beautiful late June days here in the Heartland!

Wednesday started off in the 50s again with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies warming us into the lower-80s by the afternoon. Calmer winds (5-10 mph) and low humidity (dew points in the 50s) have made for great weather to spend some time outdoors.

Take dinner outside tonight or go for a long after work, because it’s hard to beat this kind of weather this time of year!

We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-60s. Not quite as cool as previous nights, but still seasonably comfortable for late June lows.

A spotty shower is possible from around 4 AM to 8 AM Thursday. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are on tap with highs warming near the 90° mark! Humidity will be on the rise beginning Thursday as well, with muggier dew points in the 60s. This will cause heat indices to rise into the mid-90s in spots.

Storm chances return Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs will rebound back near 90° by Friday thanks to some dry time, before a cold front swings through during the afternoon and evening.

By evening, more scattered storms could fire up – especially southeast of the Omaha Metro. With heat and humidity building throughout the day and the cold front passing through, some of these storms could become strong to severe. Keep an eye on the forecast and eye on the sky if you have any outdoor plans.

The long-range forecast becomes messier, especially by next week. Each day contains at least a slight chance for storms with highs ranging from the mid-80s to the lower-90s. Very summer-like.

Keep track of the radar and the 7-day forecast anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App!