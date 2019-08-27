David's Evening Forecast - Beautiful conditions for Wednesday

Great weather conditions this afternoon despite a few clouds rolling through. Temperatures only topping out in the upper 70s with northwest breezes at 10 to 15mph at times. Clouds will be clearing out of the area through the evening, with clear skies expected overnight. Temperatures will cool off quickly as skies clear out, dropping into the 60s by 10pm. Overnight lows are likely to be a bit on the chilly side, falling off into the mid and even lower 50s by morning!

After a brisk start to Wednesday, it should be a fantastic day. We will warm up nicely by the afternoon with relatively lower humidity. Expected mostly sunny skies with west to southwest winds at 8 to 12mph. Temperatures will be a little closer to normal for this time of year, with highs around 80 degrees. Even warmer and more humid weather will return on Thursday with highs climbing into the upper 80s, and perhaps even a few 90s to the west of the metro.

Rain chances begin to increase Thursday night, and will likely last through parts of Saturday. Initially, any rain or storms will stay mostly south of the metro Thursday night. However, on and off showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible will move in during the day Friday. This will keep conditions cooler, with highs in the middle 70s. Rain will continue overnight, with some heavier rain possible. Showers will likely be ongoing Saturday morning, and may last until early afternoon before we dry out. Saturday looks cool as well, with highs potentially in the low 70s or even upper 60s in spots.