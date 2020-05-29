David's Evening Forecast - Beautiful Friday evening, rain chances over the weekend

Blue skies across the entire area today, welcome change from the gray and damp conditions we saw for much of the weekend. A north breeze keeping temperatures in in the middle 70s and humidity on the low side. Very comfortable weather will last through the rest of the evening. Overnight, clouds will slowly increase as temperatures fall into the middle 50s. We should be dry through morning, though showers will be developing to our west.

The early morning hours on Saturday should be dry, but showers will be pushing into the area by the mid-morning hours. A few storms will be possible through the early afternoon. Showers may linger into the evening for a few spots. Although we will have rain in the area for much of the day, but rain amounts will likely remain in the light side. The clouds and showers will keep temperatures well below average, with highs only topping out in the middle 60s. Clouds will stick around through the overnight, with a few spotty showers into Sunday morning. Showers should diminish by Sunday afternoon, with some sunshine returning. Temperatures remain below average, but should jump into the lower 70s for the metro.

A more Summer-like weather pattern will build in for next week. An isolated shower is possible early Monday, but by the afternoon sunny skies will take over by the afternoon with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s. Tuesday will be our first shot at officially hitting 90 in the metro with mostly sunny skies. Beginning on Wednesday, we'll see a daily chance for an isolated storm or two in the evening and overnight, but conditions stay very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s through at least Friday.