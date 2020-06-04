David's Evening Forecast - Another hot evening, storm chances overnight

Sunny skies brought us another hot afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low 90s around the metro. Humidity is a little bit higher today as well, making things feel slightly more uncomfortable. Skies remain clear this evening, so expect more sunshine through the early evening. Clouds begin to roll in after 9pm ahead of our next chance for storms. These storms moving into northeast Nebraska after 10pm, approaching the Missouri River and the metro area after Midnight. A few stronger storms are possible, especially north of the Omaha metro.

Some storms may linger into the morning hours on Friday, especially to the east of the metro. Temperatures will start off in the upper 60s thanks to the rain in the area. Clouds should thin out by Noon with sunny skies returning. Temperatures will quickly heat back up, with highs once again in the low 90s for many! We will see a few more clouds on Saturday, but it will still be warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

More summer heat is on the way for the start of next week. Sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s are expected on Sunday and Monday. A cold front will move into the area on Tuesday, bringing a chance for showers and storms as well as a drop in temperatures. Highs should fall back into the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday of next week.