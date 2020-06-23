David's Evening Forecast - Another cool and pleasant night ahead!

What a beautiful June day!

We started off in the mid to upper-50s early before plentiful sunshine warmed us into the 70s by midday. Highs are topping out below 80° for most of us, thanks to sustained northerly winds up to about 15 mph. Dew points dropped into the 50s today as well, making the air feel much drier and more pleasant!

Once temperatures started to warm into the 70s, clouds did begin to bubble up across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. A very stray shower or a few sprinkles remain possible through early evening, but most stay dry and pleasant. Spend some time outdoors if you can tonight!

We’ll drop down into the mid to upper-50s yet again tonight under mostly clear skies. A great night to open up the windows and let the fresh air in!

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, just a few degrees warmer. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out in western Iowa, but most stay dry. Highs will top out in the lower-80s with humidity staying low! Another great late-June day to spend outdoors if you can.

The pattern becomes a bit messier beginning Thursday. A few morning showers are possible Thursday; otherwise a warmer and slightly muggier day is on tap with highs around 90°.

Still awaiting model agreement, but at this time, we’ve included at least a slight chance for storms Friday through the beginning of next week. Temperatures are looking to stay at or above-average for daily highs (meaning many upper-80s and lower-90s).

