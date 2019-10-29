David's Evening Forecast - Alert Day Wednesday for light snow

Partly sunny skies this morning helped to melt off most of the snow that fell last night, but temperatures struggled to warm up with clouds rolling back in this afternoon. Cloudy and chilly are expected into the evening hover in the mid and upper 30s. Clouds will continue to thicken up this evening, but we stay dry for the evening and much of the overnight. Temperatures slowly drop this evening, falling below freezing after Midnight. Lows around 28 are expedited for the metro area. A few flurries are possible after Midnight, but the more substantial snow likely doesn't arrive until closer to sunrise for the metro area.

Snow will likely be falling during the morning commute, in fact the snow may be heaviest between 6 and 10am. Even with mostly light amounts expected, temperatures will be cold enough there will likely be slick spots and even snow covered roads around the area, so plan to give yourself extra time on the way to work or school. Snow showers will continue into the early afternoon, then taper off by late in the day. Snowfall amounts generally around an inch or less in the metro, but some parts of southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa may see as much as 2 or 3 inches. Those higher amounts staying south of the metro. High temperatures will be quite cold, with highs only around 35.

Snow will end across the area by early Wednesday night, with clouds slowly clearing by morning. Temperatures should fall into the low 20s, making for a very cold start to Thursday. Sunshine returns for Thursday afternoon, with highs in the low 40s. However things will likely be on the cold side for trick-or-treating with temperatures falling back into the middle 30s by 8pm.