David's Evening Forecast - Alert Day Wednesday & Thursday for light snow

Clouds continue to increase this evening ahead of our next chance for snow. Temperatures have warmed into the low 20, and will continue to slowly rise overnight as a strong south breeze brings in warmer air. Temperatures will likely rise to around 32 degrees by 2 or 3am. Wintry precipitation will overspread the area after Midnight. We may see a brief period of freezing rain around Midnight, before changing over to snow through the morning commute.

Snow will likely be coming down during the morning commute, lasting through 9 or 10am before slowing mixing with and then changing to light rain by the afternoon. A slushy 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected through the morning hours. With the ground very cold from the near 0 degree weather the past few days, icy conditions are likely for the morning drive. Temperatures climb to around 35 by the afternoon, which should lead to improving conditions for the drive home.

We should see a break Wednesday evening and overnight, but light snow returns by Thursday morning. Temperatures will be just below freezing, so snow will likely be of the slushy variety once again. Snow showers may continue on and off through the day with another 1 to 2 inches accumulating by the evening.

Drier conditions arrive on Friday with temperatures in the 30s. Partly cloudy skies and typical January temperatures last through the weekend. Another chance for a rain snow mix enters our forecast by next Tuesday.