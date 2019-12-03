David's Evening Forecast - Above-average highs return Wednesday and Thursday!

How about this weather for early December?! Above-average temperatures will stick with us for most of the rest of the week.

We had a warmer starting-off point this morning. As opposed to the teens we saw Monday morning, lows Tuesday morning were in the upper-20s and lower-30s. Plenty of sunshine, dry air, and calm winds to start allowed us to warm into the 50s quite quickly!

Some spots near the Kansas border made it close to 60°. Breezy west-northwest winds kicked in around lunch, stunting our temperature rise, but highs still managed to warm 15° above-average in Omaha.

Mostly clear skies will take us into tonight, with similar overnight lows in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday, with highs likely back into the lower-50s! Take advantage, as our average high this time of year has officially dropped into the upper-30s. Partly sunny skies move in Thursday, but even with the increase in cloud cover, temperatures should still warm into the upper end of the 40s.

High pressure builds into the Central Plains Friday, dropping temperatures into the mid to upper-30s. This cool-down will be brief, however, as highs this weekend should be back around 50°! All the while, no rain or snow chances are included in the forecast through the rest of the week either.

Enjoy the mild air while we have it! Temperatures look to drop throughout the day next Monday, with highs on Tuesday likely not making it past the mid to upper-20s. Back to reality…

Keep track of the 7-day forecast on-the-go anytime with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!