David's Evening Forecast - A few storms this weekend

Morning showers and a few storms left a shield of clouds over the area this afternoon, helping to keep temperatures in check. We still warmed into the middle 80s, but stayed a little bit below average for this time of year. Conditions will be warm and humid this evening, but not overly hot. We'll also be dry through the evening, with any rain or storms staying well to our south. Temperatures will drop back into the 70s after 10pm. A few scattered showers or storms may develop south of I-80 after Midnight, with higher chances closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders. Overnight temperatures should fall to around 69 in the metro.

A few showers are possible early Saturday, mainly south of I-80. Those showers should dissipate or move out of the area by 9 or 10am, leaving us with clearing skies. Expect plenty of sun in the afternoon, with temperatures warming into the middle 80s. An isolated pop up storm or two is possible, but rain chances Saturday afternoon look fairly low for most of the area. We'll have to watch thunderstorms across western Nebraska Saturday night, as they may try to track our way. However, it appears most of that activity will fizzle out before it reaches Omaha.

Warm and humid conditions continue on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle 80s. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop across parts of the area during the afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. Additional storms may roll through parts of the area overnight, with the highest chances appearing to be south and east of Omaha. We will see additional chances for evening and overnight storms Monday and Tuesday, before we finally see a drier weather pattern move in Wednesday, lasting through the rest of next week. High temperatures will remain in the middle and upper 80s through the week.